Shia LaBeouf Goes Partially Bald to Play His Dad in Autobiographical Movie — See the Photo!

Is that you, Shia LaBeouf?

The 31-year-old actor was spotted on the set of his new film Honey Boy looking completely unrecognizable with long hair extensions and a balding cap. The actor also sported bushy sideburns and large circular glasses to complete the transformation.

LaBeouf is playing his own father in the loosely autobiographical movie co-written by him. Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges will star as a young LaBeouf in the film that follows a former child star attempting to mend his relationship with his alcohol-abusing father, according to Variety.

A Quiet Place breakout actor Noah Jupe will play a child version of LaBeouf.

This is LaBeouf’s first role since his July 2017 arrest for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness. The actor was also caught going on a racist and expletive-laced tirade at police officers.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” he remarked to Esquire in his first sit-down since the arrest, calling it a mixture of “white privilege and desperation and disaster. I f—ed up.”

The actor previously hinted that some of his personal troubles date back to his days as a child actor when his father “gave [him his] first joint when [he] was probably 11 or 12”.

LeBeouf last appeared as tennis legend John McEnroe in Borg vs. McEnroe, while Hedges had supporting roles in three recent Oscar-nominated movies: 2016’s Manchester by the Sea and 2017’s Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.