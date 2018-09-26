Shia LaBeouf's Rep Reveals He and Wife Mia Goth Filed for Divorce as He Steps Out with FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth are officially parting ways.

A rep for the actor tells PEOPLE, “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

The news comes after LaBeouf, 32, was photographed leaving the London home of British singer FKA twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) on Tuesday as they ventured out to a local grocery store, according to photos from the Daily Mail.

The American Honey actor wore shorts, a gray sweatshirt and an emerald green jacket for the outing while FKA twigs, 30, wore a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

The two acted alongside each other in their upcoming film Honey Boy which was written by LaBeouf and centers on a child actor working to mend his relationship with his alcoholic father.

Reps for both LaBeouf and twigs had no comment.

The Fury actor previously tied the knot with Goth in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in October 2016.

While the actor confirmed the marriage while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that month, the Clark County of Nevada claimed he and Goth were not legally married, writing in a tweet at the time, “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas.”

FKA twigs was previously engaged to actor Robert Pattinson in 2015 before they split in 2017.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time Pattinson and the singer split due to distance and time apart.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” the source said. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”