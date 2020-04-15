Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Wear Wedding Bands Again While Out on a Walk

Image zoom BACKGRID

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth appear to be going strong as they practice social distancing together.

The two were seen walking in Los Angeles on Tuesday, both wearing wedding bands on their left ring fingers. Goth, 26, also seemed to be wearing an engagement ring while LaBeouf, 33, wore a simple silver band.

Though they haven’t confirmed their rekindling, the two were spotted kissing on an outing last month, where LaBeouf wore a wedding band on that finger and Goth also had on a diamond ring and a wedding band.

The pair first met in 2012 while filming Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, and Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

After nearly four years of dating, and breaking up and making up multiple times, LaBeouf and Goth tied the knot in October 2016, exchanging vows in a non-traditional Las Vegas ceremony, which was live-streamed on the Internet.

“We’re proud of it — it was love,” LaBeouf said of the ceremony during a subsequent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, while the actor confirmed their marriage, the Clark County of Nevada claimed that the couple was not legally married. “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas,” they wrote in a Tweet.

A rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways in 2018.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep said.

LaBeouf was previously photographed wearing the ring at the Academy Awards in February.