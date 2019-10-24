She's Back! Whoopi Goldberg Will Reprise Iconic Sister Act Role in Musical's London Revival

Sister Act is hitting the stage again.

Whoopi Goldberg is set to reprise her iconic role as Deloris Van Cartier — a lounge singer forced to go into hiding in a convent after witnessing a murder — for a month-long revival in London. The actress will star alongside Jennifer Saunders, who will be playing Mother Superior for the newly adapted production.

Goldberg, 63, once again serves as producer on the show, as she did for the original in 2009. The show will run from July 29 to August 30, 2020.

*WHOOPI’S BACK* @WhoopiGoldberg will be coming to the @EventimApollo London next summer to play Deloris in @sisteractsocial alongside JENNIFER SAUNDERS as Mother Superior! It's gonna be (absolutely) FABULOUS, BABY! *ONLY 39 PERFORMANCES* https://t.co/zMCyVwhptx @ferrifrump pic.twitter.com/YAQ0YKix6Z — SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL (@sisteractsocial) October 24, 2019

“This is a very special one-off opportunity created just for London to see one of the most loved actors of our time playing the part she is so famous and so loved for,” producer Jamie Wilson said in a statement. “The addition of Jennifer means that Sister Act truly promises to be the ultimate night of laughs and smiles with two comedy greats. … It really is going to be a brilliant Summer!”

Goldberg and cast members from the beloved 1992 film previously reunited on The View for a joyful (joyful) performance of “I Will Follow Him” in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary back in 2017.

Joining the Oscar winner in the celebratory tune were cast members Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes.

It was the first time the cast had reunited since filming the hit movie, which spawned a sequel (1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit) and a hit West End and Broadway musical.

News of the revival comes just months after Goldberg was hospitalized for sepsis and pneumonia earlier this summer.

“The doctor told me, ‘Listen, you’re not going anywhere tomorrow and you’re not going anywhere next week because you are really sick,” Goldberg told PEOPLE. “‘You were this close to dying.’ ”

The news came as a shock to Goldberg. “I was like, ‘Really?’ I never thought of pneumonia as something that serious. In my mind I wasn’t that sick. I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself.”