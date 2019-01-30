She's All That Turns 23! See the Cast of the Teen Classic Then and Now

She's All That was unquestionably the kick-off to Cook's career. Since her days as dorky Laney, she's gone on to appear in many different shows, several of which involved voice roles such as Robot Chicken. She also recently appeared in several Hallmark Channel films, and in 2017, she made a cameo in Khalid's "Young, Dumb and Broke" music video. In 2020, she announced she was joining the gender-swapping remake of the film, the upcoming He's All That.

She has two kids with ex-husband and actor Daniel Gillies, whom she married in 2014; they divorced in 2020.