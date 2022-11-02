Shelley Duvall Makes Acting Return in NSFW Trailer for Werewolf Movie 'The Forest Hills'

Shelley Duvall tells PEOPLE this was the "first time I ever worked with a director who was on FaceTime"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 06:18 PM

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Shelley Duvall is back on screen.

Twenty years after her last film role, the 73-year-old actress appears in the first trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Forest Hills, from writer-director Scott Goldberg. The werewolf movie follows a man named Rico (Chiko Mendez) who "is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods," according to a synopsis.

In The Forest Hills, Duvall — who famously starred in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film The Shining — plays Rico's mother, who serves as an inner voice to the man throughout the movie. In the NSFW trailer, shared by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Duvall's character shouts, "You're a f---ing murderer, Rico!"

"The character of Rico's mother is angry because of what her son has become and feels a quiet rage which sometimes turns explosive," Duvall tells PEOPLE.

She also praises the "fantastic" two-man crew as "real professionals," revealing that the film marks the "first time I ever worked with a director who was on FaceTime."

"It was fun, very satisfying," Duvall tells PEOPLE, quipping of the remote filming experience, "Welcome to the future."

The Forest Hills (2023) Official Trailer - Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, Dee Wallace
Shelley Duvall in The Forest Hills. Dreznick Goldberg Productions

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Forest Hills' cast also includes E.T. and The Howling alum Dee Wallace plus Terminator 2: Judgment Day's Edward Furlong.

Duvall's last film role was in 2002's Manna From Heaven, after which she announced her retirement from acting.

The Forest Hills (2023) Official Trailer - Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, Dee Wallace
Dee Wallace in The Forest Hills. Dreznick Goldberg Productions

Goldberg previously told Deadline in a statement that the filmmakers "are huge fans of The Shining and it's honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time." He went on to say that The Shining is "up there with John Carpenter's Halloween and George A. Romero's Day of the Dead with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites."

"Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation," the statement added.

Related Articles
Shelley Duval Returns to Movies in Horror Film The Forest Hills
'The Shining' Star Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting After 20 Years in New Horror Film
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1565786c) EAT PRAY LOVE (2010) Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem Eat Pray Love - 2010
From Pretty Woman to My Best Friend's Wedding, A Guide to Julia Roberts' Romantic Comedies Through the Years
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Former Costars Hold Impromptu Memorial: 'We're Not Gonna Stay Sad, We're Gonna Celebrate'
Under wraps (1997)
25 Years of Disney Channel Original Movies! Cast of First DCOM 'Under Wraps' Reflect on Film's Legacy
THE VIEW - Halloween show 2022
'The View' Hosts Dress as TV Heroines for 2022 Halloween Show: Inside Their Epic Transformations
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Friendship Timeline
Hubie Halloween, IT
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022
Matthew Lewis, Robbie Coltraine, Bonnie Wright
'Harry Potter' Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane After His Death: 'A Giant, in More Ways Than One'
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Charlie Day's Wife? All About Mary Elizabeth Ellis
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's Revelations from 'Variety' Interview (Including Prince Harry's In-N-Out Obsession!)
whitney houston, naomi ackie
See Naomi Ackie Become Whitney Houston in 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' Trailer, First Photos
The Little Monsters, Monster House
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Fabien Frankel attends HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Premiere Event at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About 'House of the Dragon' Breakout Star Fabien Frankel
E.T., (aka E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL), from left, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, 1982
The Cast of 'E.T.' Then and Now