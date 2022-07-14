Pulitzer-winning New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor uncovered the Harvey Weinstein scandal in 2017, sparking the #MeToo movement

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Play Reporters Who Broke Harvey Weinstein Story in She Said Trailer

Harvey Weinstein's downfall is headed to the big screen.

Directed by Maria Schrader, She Said is the behind-the-scenes story of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein sexual-harassment story back in 2017, sparking the larger #MeToo movement.

The film is based on Twohey and Kantor's 2019 book of the same name, and Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the two journalists, respectively.

"The only way these women are gonna go on the record," says Mulligan's Twohey in the trailer, as Kazan's Kantor finishes, "is if they all jump together."

In another moment, Kazan, 38, asks Mulligan, 37, how she was able to "persuade women to tell you what had happened to them."

The answer: "The case I made was, 'I can't change what happened to you in the past, but together we may be able to help protect other people.' The truth, basically."

Twohey and Kantor's reporting won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for "explosive, impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood's most influential producers, bringing them to account for long-suppressed allegations of coercion, brutality and victim silencing, thus spurring a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women."

Weinstein, 70, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after a jury found him guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, stemming from assaults in 2006 and 2013.

The disgraced movie mogul is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he faces more sexual assault allegations, and British authorities have charged Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London.