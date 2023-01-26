Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Wage War on Superheroes in New 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters March 17

Tommy McArdle
Published on January 26, 2023 01:24 PM

Zachary Levi is back to save the day in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

On Thursday, DC Films and Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to 2019's Shazam!, showcasing Helen Mirren's villain Hespera and the Daughters of Atlas as they demand Billy Batson and his friends give up their powers before the trio destroys the world.

The new trailer — set to rapper Drake's 2013 single "Started From The Bottom" — showcases newcomers Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Billy's new team of super-powered teenagers as Shazam fights villains riding dragons and manages to sneak in a Game of Thrones reference or two.

As Billy appears to doubt his own abilities, he asks the ancient wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) to take his powers back, before the wizard convinces him to take on Hespera and her dragon in a climactic battle.

Billy "and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world," in the upcoming movie, according to an official synopsis for the movie from DC's website.

Zachary Levi Fights Helen Mirren in New Shazam: Fury of The Gods Trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

The sequel was originally set to release in December before new DC Films owner Warner Bros. Discovery pushed release dates for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Los Kingdom back in an attempt to "spread out" marketing and distribution costs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jason Momoa's Aquaman sequel is now expected to release this December.

Shazam! cast members set to reprise their roles in Fury of the Gods include Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Grace Caroline Currey as Billy's foster siblings — while their superhero alter egos will be played by Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler and D.J. Cotrona.

New cast members have been recruited to join the sequel as well, including Mirren as Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, alongside Lucy Liu, who was cast as her demigod sister Kalypso, and Zegler as Athena.

ZACHARY LEVI as Shazam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In December, Levi himself used Twitter to quiet any rumors that his superhero could get cut from the franchise as the studio's new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reconfigure the future of DC movies. (Henry Cavill confirmed in December he will not return as Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 was reportedly canceled.)

"Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet," Levi wrote on Twitter in response to one fan, who wrote they would "throw hands" to save the Shazam movies, the next of which is set to release in March.

"I'm Gucci, Ash," the actor added, addressing the fan directly. "We all Gucci. 😎"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters March 17.

