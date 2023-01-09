No magic word needed: a Shazam! sequel is already underway!

DC Comics' hit superhero movie is getting a reprisal with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated follow-up film that comes four years after its predecessor's theatrical release in April 2019.

Zachary Levi is making his return as the titular superhero character opposite Asher Angel, who is reprising his role as Shazam's teenage alter ego, Billy Batson. Familiar faces from the franchise are also set to appear in the film's second installment, plus several newcomers.

The news of Levi's return, specifically, came amid fan speculation that he would be cut from the franchise as the studio's newest CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reconfigured the future of DC movies including Henry Cavill's departure as Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 being canceled.

In addition to concerns regarding the cast, backlash arose surrounding DC Studios' future storylines. Gunn posted a statement on Instagram reading, "Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions" regarding the company's upcoming movie slate — to which Levi commented, "Amen. 🙏."

Despite the uncertainty during the interim period in the wake of Shazam!'s massive success — having received critical praise and earning $365 million worldwide — production for its sequel has wrapped, a trailer debuted and a release date has been set.

Here's everything to know about Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Who's in the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Shazam! Fury of the Gods wouldn't be possible without the return of its titular character played by Zachary Levi. Plus, his teenage counterpart Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel, will also be making his return.

Other cast members set to reprise their roles include Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Grace Caroline Currey as Billy's foster siblings — while their superhero alter egos will be played by Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler and D. J. Cotrona.

New cast members have been recruited to join the sequel as well, including Helen Mirren as Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, alongside Lucy Liu who's cast as her demigod sister, Kalypso. They are the primary villains in Shazam's second installment.

Rachel Zegler, who starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, is also cast as their sister in the film, playing the role of Athena, one of three goddess daughters of the Titan Atlas — of which the actress said "was so much fun" to play.

"She is so wonderfully complex and getting to work with Helen and Lucy was amazing," Zegler said in a video interview during Comic Con. "Miss you ladies! We have to get the goddesses back together for a catch-up soon!"

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods about?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Shazam! Fury of the Gods serves as the sequel to Shazam! released in 2019. Although an official synopsis has yet to be released, the film will continue the story of Billy Batson who — upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" — is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego.

"Levi returns as the kid-at-heart superhero who is bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury," per Deadline. "While Shazam is a formidable champion, Billy is still just a fun-loving kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use his powers."

Who directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods/Twitter

Have no fear: the same Shazam! filmmaking team is back for round two! Screenwriter Henry Gayden and director David F. Sandberg are slated to return for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Plus, Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company.

Is there a trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

The official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, giving fans a closer look at what they can expect in the film's second installment — and for Levi's Shazam, that's a bit of imposter syndrome.

"I'm an idiot," his superhero character says in the clip. "I don't deserve these powers, if I'm being honest. Like, what am I even contributing?" The goofy kid-inside-a-superhero, Billy Batson, goes on to compare himself to The Flash, Aquaman and Batman, the famed heroes of the DC extended universe.

"And I'm just me," he continues. "I feel like a fraud." The trailer gives a little recap of the 2019 Shazam! movie while also introducing the "Daughters of Atlas," portrayed by Mirren, Liu and Zegler.

How long is Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Warner Bros. Pictures

In October 2022, director Sandberg confirmed that production had wrapped on the movie. "Finished! Now for a little time off. See you in theaters in March!" he wrote on his Instagram.

Although the runtime of the film has yet to be officially confirmed, it's reported that Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a final running time of approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (including credits) — making it two minutes shorter than 2019's Shazam!

When will Shazam! Fury of the Gods be released?

Warner Bros. Pictures/Twitter

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023. It's expected that it will later be available to stream on HBO Max as with previous DC Comics releases.