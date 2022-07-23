The new superhero film comes out in December and stars DCEU newcomers Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer Drops as Zachary Levi Takes Selfie with Cast and Comic-Con Crowd

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS, from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS, from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Zachary Levi is back as loveable superhero Shazam, and he might be suffering from imposter syndrome.

Although the character Levi, 41, plays is only a teenager, he is dealing with some relatable adult thoughts in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm an idiot," the brand-new trailer, which dropped Friday at San Diego Comic Con, starts. "I don't deserve these powers, if I'm being honest. Like, what am I even contributing?"

The goofy kid-inside-a-superhero, Billy Batson, goes on to compare himself to The Flash, Aquaman and Batman, the famed heroes of the DC extended universe.

"And I'm just me," Levi-as-Billy-as-Shazam continues. "I feel like a fraud."

The trailer gives a little recap of the 2019 Shazam film, which earned $365 million worldwide. The movie followed Billy (Asher Angel), a newly-fostered teenager who is looking for his mother, only to find unexpected superpowers when he recites the magic word "Shazam!"

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS, from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The "Daughters of Atlas," portrayed by Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, are setting out to take back the power of the gods "stolen" by Billy and his other friends.

The demigod siblings serve as the primary villains of the film. Screenwriter Henry Gayden and director David F. Sandberg are both set to return.

"This is very personal," Mirren's character Hespera says in the clip.

"I've seen all the Fast and the Furious movies, lady," Levi's character quips to Hespera, played by Mirren who starred in the Fast franchise herself. "It's all about family!"

Billy's "family" enters with a classic hero walk, shifting into their adult superhero selves with a shout of "Shazam!" and it's off to fight the forces of evil.

Much fighting ensues in the trailer, but the cast seems to be bonded IRL.

A group of the actors including Levi and Liu were at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. They sat down for a panel and to premiere the new trailer, taking a selfie in front of the crowd.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.