Shawn Mendes to Voice Lyle in Upcoming Movie Adaptation of Children's Classic Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Shawn Mendes's voice will bring Lyle to life in the upcoming adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
The singer will voice the character in Sony's adaptation of the classic children's book directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, according to Deadline. Mendes will also contribute songs to the movie.
The movie focuses on Lyle, a reptile who lives in a house in New York City where he helps the Primm family with chores and playing with the kids.
Lyle enjoys his happiness at home until a neighbor, Mr. Grumps, insists his place is in a zoo. As Lyle sets out to win Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, over, everything seems to go wrong.
The movie is based on the best-selling children's book by Bernard Waber.
Oscar winner and recent nominee Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy will also star in the movie as the Primm family.
The film is Mendes's first movie after a chart-topping career on the Billboard charts.
Mendes's fourth album, Wonder, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. In 2019, he was nominated for a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for "Señorita" alongside singer and ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is expected in theaters on Nov. 18, 2022.