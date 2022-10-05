See 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Stars Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem Field Questions from Adorable Kids

Kids are chomping at the bit for answers from Javier Bardem and Shawn Mendes!

Ahead of the upcoming release of their movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, the two actors took on some questions from adorable youngsters exclusively for PEOPLE.

"I heard Lyle likes baths and caviar. I like mermaids and basketball. What are your two favorite things?" asks Amelia, 8, adding that she's "so excited to see [their] movie."

"I like people who known how to scooter and people who know how to play basketball," says Mendes, 24, shouting out Amelia's activities. "I also really like singing."

A little boy named Johnny, 6, then asks the pair what their favorite animals were as kids, to which Bardem, 53, replies, "My favorite animal has always been and will always be the penguin. I love them — they are so clumsy and fun."

Shawn Mendes (L); Javier Bardem. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Adorable sisters Madison, 5, and Allie, 2, are shown next, with Madison asking the guys which chore they hate most.

"The chore I hate the most is cleaning up my toys," Madison admits.

Laughing, Bardem says, "Well, making up the bed. It takes some effort. But we have to do it because when you do it, you feel better when you go back [to bed]."

Mendes soon tells Adriana, 7, after she asks their favorite dance moves, "My go-to dance move is a very okay version of the moonwalk, maybe."

"Right. For me, anytime I heard Michael Jackson's beats and rhythms, my body has to move," Bardem agrees. "[Whether] that movement is good or bad, it doesn't matter — I have to move."

Mendes voices Lyle in Sony's adaptation of the classic children's book, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, and will also contribute songs to the movie.

The movie focuses on Lyle, a reptile who lives in a house in New York City where he helps the Primm family with chores and playing with the kids. Lyle enjoys his happiness at home until a neighbor, Mr. Grumps, insists his place is in a zoo. As Lyle sets out to win Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, over, everything seems to go wrong.

"What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character," Mendes previously told PEOPLE about his experience on the film. "I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to."

The movie, also starring Constance Wu, is based on the best-selling children's book by Bernard Waber, first published in 1965.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile opens in theaters Friday.