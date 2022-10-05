See 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Stars Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem Field Questions from Adorable Kids

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu, opens in theaters Friday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 12:25 PM

Kids are chomping at the bit for answers from Javier Bardem and Shawn Mendes!

Ahead of the upcoming release of their movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, the two actors took on some questions from adorable youngsters exclusively for PEOPLE.

"I heard Lyle likes baths and caviar. I like mermaids and basketball. What are your two favorite things?" asks Amelia, 8, adding that she's "so excited to see [their] movie."

"I like people who known how to scooter and people who know how to play basketball," says Mendes, 24, shouting out Amelia's activities. "I also really like singing."

A little boy named Johnny, 6, then asks the pair what their favorite animals were as kids, to which Bardem, 53, replies, "My favorite animal has always been and will always be the penguin. I love them — they are so clumsy and fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem
Shawn Mendes (L); Javier Bardem. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Adorable sisters Madison, 5, and Allie, 2, are shown next, with Madison asking the guys which chore they hate most.

"The chore I hate the most is cleaning up my toys," Madison admits.

Laughing, Bardem says, "Well, making up the bed. It takes some effort. But we have to do it because when you do it, you feel better when you go back [to bed]."

Mendes soon tells Adriana, 7, after she asks their favorite dance moves, "My go-to dance move is a very okay version of the moonwalk, maybe."

"Right. For me, anytime I heard Michael Jackson's beats and rhythms, my body has to move," Bardem agrees. "[Whether] that movement is good or bad, it doesn't matter — I have to move."

Mendes voices Lyle in Sony's adaptation of the classic children's book, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, and will also contribute songs to the movie.

The movie focuses on Lyle, a reptile who lives in a house in New York City where he helps the Primm family with chores and playing with the kids. Lyle enjoys his happiness at home until a neighbor, Mr. Grumps, insists his place is in a zoo. As Lyle sets out to win Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, over, everything seems to go wrong.

"What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character," Mendes previously told PEOPLE about his experience on the film. "I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to."

The movie, also starring Constance Wu, is based on the best-selling children's book by Bernard Waber, first published in 1965.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile opens in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes to Voice Lyle in Upcoming Movie Adaptation of Children's Classic 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Shawn Mendes attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); (l to r) Mrs. Primm (Constance Wu), Josh Primm (Winslow Fegley), Lyle (Lyle the Crocodile) and Hector (Javier Bardem) slurp up an ice cream sundae in Columbia Pictures LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE. Photo by: Courtesy of Sony Pictures
Shawn Mendes Says Lending His Voice to 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' 'Felt Natural' — See the Trailer
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
TIFF 2022 PORTRAITS
Sanaa Lathan Says Her Directorial Debut, 'On the Come Up', Is 'a Tribute to Black Women and Family'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfYW5YtOzi8/ shawnmendes Verified back in time 13h
Shawn Mendes Goes 'Back in Time' to Recreate His 'Illuminate' Album Cover Six Years Later
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
How Zac Efron Bonded with 81-Year-Old Hero Who Inspired His Wild New War Movie: 'I Was Honored'
Pink
Pink Pumps Up the Crowd in California, Plus Constance Wu, Machine Gun Kelly, Janet Jackson and More
Mila Kunis attends the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Why Mila Kunis Didn't Go Blonde for 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Role: 'Nobody Wants That!'
Kids Go Viral for Their Heartwarming Reactions to Seeing Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer
Kids' Heartwarming Reactions to Seeing Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Go Viral: Watch
Shawn Mendes by Sami Drasin for Billboard 
Shawn Mendes Says He Wants to 'Influence Culture' by Creating Music That's 'Authentic'
Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine Says She Channeled Her 'Dreamgirls' Past on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Relationship: A Look Back
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Visits Chicago, Plus Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, the 'Not Okay' Premiere and More
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Reese Witherspoon attend "Where The Crawdads Sing" Photo Call
'Where the Crawdads Sing' 's'' Daisy Edgar-Jones Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon, Eating Shrimp and Grits
Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal (co-stars in the 1999 film "Analyze This") pose backstage at the hit musical "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theater on July 6, 2022 in New York City.
Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro Reunite Backstage on Broadway, 20 Years After 'Analyze That'