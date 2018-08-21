Playboy Model Shauna Sexton, 22, Walks Her Dog in Mini Dress After Dates with Ben Affleck

Amid back-to-back dates with new beau Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton took some time out for a stroll with her dog.

The 22-year-old Playboy model was spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles on Monday. For her jaunt, she sported a white patterned, mid-thigh dress with spaghetti straps and white Adidas sneakers. She also pulled her hair back into a loose bun.

Sexton and the Oscar-winning actor, 46, were first seen together on Thursday a Nobu, a restaurant in Malibu, California. An insider told PEOPLE it “looked like maybe a first date.” And just three days later, on Sunday, they were together again cruising through a Jack in the Box drive-through in Santa Monica.

Shauna Sexton Splash News

A source also revealed to PEOPLE that Sexton was at Affleck’s house beforehand. “They hung out at his house and also drove around on the west side,” the source said. “They seemed to get along great. They were chatting and laughing. Ben looked happy.” And later, “they ordered a late dinner to his house and seem to enjoy getting to know each other.”

Shauna Sexton and Ben Affleck Lastarpix/BACKGRID

Affleck had been dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for more than a year before calling it quits recently. Living on different coasts took a strain on the couple, a source says.

“It was amicable, but unfortunately it didn’t work out,” partly because of work and family obligations on different coasts, says an Affleck pal. “They truly cared for each other and tried to make it work. Unfortunately now is not the time.”

Shookus notably did not attend his 46th birthday party. Shookus was the first person Affleck dated publicly since he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner announced they were divorcing in 2015. They have three children together: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Sexton has also been making headlines recently. She was named Playboy’s May 2018 Playmate and revealed in the interview what she looks for in a partner. “I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short,” she told the magazine. “I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are … I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it’s just not going to work.”