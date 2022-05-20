The Vampire Diaries alum and the Olympic gold medalist have been together since March 2020

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Make Their Red Carpet Debut on the Tarmac at Top Gun London Premiere

It's red carpet official for Shaun White and Nina Dobrev!

For the event, the couple matched in sleek white looks. Dobrev, 33, wore a floor-length silk ivory gown which she paired with a tight bun and a classic red lip, and oversized silver hoop earrings. As for White, 35, the athlete wore an ivory blazer paired with black pants and a black bow tie.

nina dobrev, shaun white Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the carpet, the duo — who were first spotted together in March 2020 — were all smiles, both to the cameras and to each other.

Top Gun: Maverick — set for release next week — notably stars Glen Powell, who Dobrev dated back in 2017.

Hitting the red carpet together is just another milestone for Dobrev and White. The duo made their romance Instagram official with a set of photos in April 2020 that showed Dobrev giving White a quarantine haircut amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout their relationship, they've regularly updated fans with sweet Instagram tributes, especially when it came to White's journey to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Dobrev proved to be the snowboarder's biggest fan during the lead-up to his final Olympic run.

Before the 2022 Beijing Olympics, White spoke to PEOPLE in October 2021 about the support Dobrev has shown him throughout their "beautiful relationship" while he trained for the big event.

"Nina's incredible," he began. "What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

Nina Dobrev Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Nina's just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me," White told PEOPLE later in January 2022. "Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special."

After the Olympics, Dobrev shared her pride for White on Instagram. "The end of one chapter means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities," she wrote. "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time. 😉"