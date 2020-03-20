Shaun of the Dead's Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Reimagine Zombie Classic as a Coronavirus PSA

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have some advice for weathering the novel coronavirus, and thankfully it’s a bit different from how their characters handle the zombie apocalypse in Shaun of the Dead.

The stars of the 2004 British cult classic created a coronavirus PSA that repurposes a scene from Shaun of the Dead in which Pegg and Frost figure out how they will get through the apocalypse (a scenario where millions have been told to remain home and avoid social contact to stay safe).

The new video, posted to Pegg’s Twitter page Thursday, features the two actors on the phone discussing what the plan is for coronavirus, the rapidly-spreading illness that has prompted social distancing measures and advice to stay home as much as possible.

What they come up with is much the opposite from how things go in the film.

In Shaun of the Dead, the pair hatch a plan to kill Shaun’s (Pegg) infected stepfather, Philip. But in the new version of the scene, Pegg tells Frost, “If Philip has been infected, follow the NHS guidelines to the letter.”

“Don’t you want to kill him?” Frost responds.

“Well of course I want to kill him. I just can’t right now,” Pegg says before advising Frost to not go out, especially not to the pub.

The Mission: Impossible actor later delivers some sage advice: “If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for all of this to blow over.”

“Above all — don’t be a t— about things,” he continues. “We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish, look after each other, give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.”

