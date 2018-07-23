Sharon Tate's Sister Gives Tarantino's Manson Movie Her Blessing After Previously Slamming Film

Sharon Tate‘s sister is now fully supporting Quentin Tarantino’s movie adaptation of the Manson family murders after previously expressing significant concern about the proposed movie.

Debra Tate initially told PEOPLE she was frustrated she had not been contacted about the project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but has had a change of heart after the director reached out to her.

“I’m pleased he reached out,” Debra tells PEOPLE about Tarantino. “I thought it showed a lot of class and sensitivity to move up the release date.”

“He has done nothing but respect me and be very forthcoming. I have very high hopes for this project,” she says.

In March, Debra said she believed the film was “irresponsible” as Tarantino had not consulted her about the project.

Sharon Tate MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“I think it’s terribly irresponsible [not to reach out], especially since I own Sharon’s licensing so that I can help protect the way she’s viewed through the public’s eyes,” she explained.

“These people are taking horrific situations and making them even more graphic than they were without any concern for the living victims of these crimes and I think that’s horrible and crass,” she added.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

In February, Debra slammed Hilary Duff after the actress shared a photo of herself dressed similarly to the late actress for a new movie she is set to star in, The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Debra told PEOPLE at the time she thought Duff’s film was “classless” and “exploitative.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it — it’s just tasteless,” Debra said. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

In March, she confirmed to PEOPLE she was supporting a film called Tate and starring Kate Bosworth as her sister. She explained that she approves of the film because “it has nothing to do with Sharon’s death.”