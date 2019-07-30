Revisit Sharon Tate's Most Iconic Roles with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Out

Sharon Tate's life was cut too short by members of the Manson family. Here are her early roles that proved she had great promise.
By Justin Curto
July 30, 2019 01:32 PM

1 of 9

Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Quentin Tarantino offers his radical take on one of Hollywood’s biggest tragedies, the 1969 murder of rising star Sharon Tate by members of the Manson Family cult, in new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. With just seven major roles before her death, Tate, played by Margot Robbie in the movie, left a mark on entertainment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

The Beverly Hillbillies

CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Tate’s first major role was on the small screen, where she played bank secretary Janet Trego for 15 episodes across two seasons from 1963-65. While she had her recurring role on the series, she also guest starred in sitcom Mister Ed and spy series The Man from U.N.C.L.E., her only other TV roles.

3 of 9

Eye of the Devil (1966)

Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty

In her first credited film role, Tate plays an enchanting witch who seduces, and later takes advantage of, an unsuspecting couple played by icons Deborah Kerr and David Niven.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty

This 1967 film about a vampire hunter, in which Tate plays the kidnapped daughter of an innkeeper, introduced the actress to future husband Roman Polanski, who she began dating while shooting. They married in January 1968, the year before her murder.

Advertisement

5 of 9

Don't Make Waves (1967)

Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Tate leaned into her ingenue status in this 1967 sex comedy, which got her top billing alongside Tony Curtis and Claudia Cardinale.

6 of 9

Valley of the Dolls (1967)

20thCentFox/Everett Collection

The 1967 adaptation of Jacqueline Susann’s hit novel from the year prior netted Tate her first and only Golden Globe nomination, for her role as a member of a Broadway ensemble, one of three up-and-coming stars who develop a friendship.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

The Wrecking Crew (1969)

Columbia Pictures/Getty

Tate needed saving once again as the Danish guide to Dean Martin’s bad boy spy Matt Helm in the fourth and final film of the comedy series, released in 1969.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

The Thirteen Chairs (12+1)

Höhn/Ullstein bild/etty

After her murder, Tate became first billed in this 1969 comedy, playing an antique dealer who helps an Italian barber find the chairs he inherited from his aunt and mistakenly sold. She filmed while pregnant with her and Polanski’s child and was murdered two months before the movie’s release, also two weeks before her due date.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.