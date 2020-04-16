Sharon Stone Tested Guests' Temperatures at Her Birthday Party Before Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Katie Thompson

Sharon Stone was preparing for a coronavirus pandemic before most people realized the global impact it would have.

The actress, 62, appeared on No Filter with Naomi, a YouTube show with model Naomi Campbell, where she revealed she had a nurse take people’s temperatures as they arrived at her 62nd birthday party.

“I had a doctor and a nurse come early and check all of the catering people, and the wait staff as they arrived to make sure none of the food and the people working there were fevering or ill,” Stone said.

She added, “And then I had a nurse at the door taking temperature, and this was March 8th. I just thought we had to be super careful.”

While the Total Recall star thought she was taking precautions, she said her guests believed otherwise.

“People thought I was a little extreme,” she said. “That I was a little bit crazy.”

Stone said she became aware of the imminent danger while at Elton John’s Oscars party in early February.

“When this started coming, I had a pretty good understanding of what was happening,” Stone said. “When I saw [playwright] John Dempsey at Elton’s Oscar party, I just looked at his face and he said, ’40 percent of our business is crashing and I’m losing friends in China.’ And I looked at him and realized, ‘Oh my God. This is about to become a global epidemic.'”

While at John’s party, Stone said she asked waiters to bring her hand sanitizer.

“I freaked out at the party. I kept washing my hands,” she told Campbell. “I came home and I unzipped my dress, I took it off inside out, put it in a plastic bag, tied it in a knot, got in the shower, took everything off.”

She continued, “[I] called my lawyer, canceled my global events. The people said they were going to sue me. I said, ‘They won’t.’ And my lawyer said, ‘Oh they’re going to.’ And I said, ‘They won’t have time to. It will be okay.’ Our lawyer said, ‘Oh no it’s going to be terrible,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it.'”

“People would not listen to me. I took my kids out of school early. I started self-quarantining early,” Stone added.

