Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Beauty of Living Twice is available everywhere on March 30

Sharon Stone Tells Oprah Why She's Releasing Her Memoir Now: Women Are at Their 'Most Powerful' After 40

For Sharon Stone, now is the right time to release her upcoming memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at this Saturday's Super Soul interview, Stone tells Oprah Winfrey her memoir is coming after decades of reflection and coming to believe that as women reach the age of 40 "white male society starts to tell women you don't have worth."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think that as we grow older, we have this societal pressure where people start to try to tell us that our worth is diminished," the Basic Instinct star, 63, says.

But that's not how Stone sees it.

"I think this is a time in our life when our worth is the most enhanced," she tells Winfrey. "I believe that's because it's the first time in your life when your worth becomes so much more. You become the most powerful than you've ever been."

Sharon Stone, Oprah Winfrey Image zoom Sharon Stone and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Courtesy OWN

Also in the interview, Stone will speak to Winfrey about the trauma and abuse she experienced as a child, as well as her near-death experience and her recovery after having a near-fatal stroke.

In an excerpt from her memoir, excerpted by Vanity Fair, Stone recalled multiple instances of being approached by movie producers to have sex with her costars.

The actress recalled one producer who brought her into his office, and "explained to me why I should f— my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test," Stone said she remembered thinking at the time. "Now you think if I f— him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed."

"I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines," she continued. "It was my job to act and I said no."

The Beauty of Living Twice is available everywhere on March 30.