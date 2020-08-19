Sharon Stone Shares Video of Sister Kelly 'Gasping' for Breath from Her COVID-19 Ward Hospital Bed

"Please do this for the people that you love — stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask," Kelly Stone said in an Instagram video

Sharon Stone shared a video of her sister, who is ill with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), urging people to take the virus seriously.

Sharon's sister Kelly Stone and her husband Bruce Singer are both in the hospital with the contagious respiratory virus fighting for their lives, the 62-year-old actress shared in an Instagram video on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, Sharon shared a video of Kelly, who said that she was "gasping" for air.

"I beg you to know that this is real," Kelly said. "I'm gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love — stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you I only have love in my heart, it is breaking for people that can't breathe."

In the Casino star's earlier video, she shared that Kelly has lupus, which puts her in a high-risk category. She also expressed frustration at the lack of available testing in Montana, where Kelly and her husband live.

Montana has had 5,867 positive cases of COVID-19, with 778 reported in the past week, according to data from the New York Times.

"The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that is happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse, where people are carrying guns and saying it's their freedom not to have to wear a mask," Sharon continued in her video, referencing Governor Steve Bullock's July order requiring masks to be worn indoors and outdoors where 50 people or more are gathered.

The order prompted protests outside the state's Capitol building from people who think it shows too much government control.

"This is the situation in Montana, where the governor, Steve Bullock, is not returning my calls. Where the health department, where I continuously call, is hanging up on me," Sharon said. "This is the state of affairs in the middle of our country. Where you, the people in the middle of our country are at great risk of dying from COVID."

"They keep saying that the risks are so small and that you might not die and that it'll be fine," Sharon said, adding that her family's experience has been the opposite. "But I'm telling you what's going on with my family. My grandmother died of COVID, and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well."

"There was no one to help them while they were home alone because there are no kind of nurses that can come to the house there because there's no tests for them," the actress said.

"When they say there are tests for everyone they are lying. When they say there are tests even for the nurses in the hospitals, they are lying. People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies."

Stone then called on fans to take action by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections.

"The only thing that's going to change this is if you vote. And if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris," she said in the video. "And the reason that's going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. And we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership. Please vote. And please, whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."