Sharon Stone Shares Tribute to Her Late Brother 2 Months After His Death: 'Thinking of My Bro'

The Oscar-nominated actress confirmed her younger sibling Patrick's death in February and shared a follow-up tribute to Instagram on Thursday

By
Published on April 7, 2023 09:00 AM
Sharon Stone and her late brother Patrick
Sharon Stone and her late brother. Photo: Sharon Stone Instagram

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her brother, Patrick, who died two months ago at age 57.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 65, first confirmed her younger sibling's death in February and shared a follow-up tribute to Instagram on Thursday, with happier times weighing on her mind.

"Thinking of my bro and days gone by 🥰 ❣️," Stone wrote, attaching a reel that showed the pair smiling together on the beach while spending time with their family members, taken in April of 2016.

In the rest of the clip's footage, Patrick and his wife, Tasha Stone, along with Sharon — who is mom to Quinn, 16, Laird, 17, and Roan, 22 — are enjoying a day out with their kids, which includes Patrick and Tasha's daughter, Kaylee, and their son, Hunter.

"Our loved ones are never truly gone as long as we hold a remembrance of them in our hearts. ❤️," one fan comforted, while another expressed empathy from similar loss: "❤️ ❤️ I miss mine every second of day. I am sorry you know the pain."

On Feb. 13, Sharon shared a photograph of her and Patrick together on Instagram to first announce the heartbreaking news to her fans.

"RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone. 🕊️," the Golden Globe winner captioned an image of her and her brother with their arms around each other. Then in a video shared to Instagram later that night, the Basic Instinct star got emotional while verbally confirming the news.

"We did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday," she said through tears. "... Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences. Yes, we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have. And we do greatly understand that the losses are ours here on Earth, and I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us, and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."

Patrick's wife mourned her husband the day before on Feb. 12, telling loved ones on his social media he had died in the early hours of the morning.

"My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning," she wrote. "I don't know what else to say, he was my world."

He was the biggest pain in the ass with the biggest heart of anyone I know," Tasha wrote adding he was the dad of "beautiful children that he loved and adored."

Tragically, the couple lost their son, River, Sharon's godson, in 2021 at 11 months old due to "total organ failure."

In September 2021, Sharon opened up to PEOPLE about the loss of her nephew, sharing that "nothing helped" her family "sustain the tragic loss" of her nephew and godson like organ donations.

"The fact that my godson was able to save three lives, two infants and a 45-year-old man was sanctuary for our family," she shared at the time. "I can only say that you never, never know when a tragedy will happen in your life or in your family, but this opportunity be an organ donor, it saved us, saved our family."

