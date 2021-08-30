Sharon Stone Shares That Her Nephew River, 11 Months, Has Died After 'Total Organ Failure'

Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her nephew and godson.

On Monday, the Basic Instinct actress 63, shared a heartbreaking video honoring the short life of River William Stone, alongside the caption: "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021." The video, showing home footage of Riley, features the song "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.

The news of his death comes days after Stone shared a photo on Instagram of her nephew intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she explained in the caption on Friday. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏."

In the comment section of Stone's remembrance, several of her celebrity friends expressed their condolences.

"Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family. ❤️😢," wrote Will & Grace star Sean Hayes. Hayes' former costar Leslie Jordan shared, "This breaks my heart. I'm in pieces right now."

Selma Blair wrote, "I am so sorry. My lord."

"😢😢😢I'm so sorry lord," Andie Macdowell commented.

Stone is mom to three sons: Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21. Stone said in 2017 of becoming a mom through adoption, "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We're a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."