Sharon Stone Shares 'Stages of Grief' as She Mourns the Death of Her Young Nephew

Sharon Stone is still trying to process the death of her nephew.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old actress posted on Instagram a photo of a couch, suitcase, and trio of canvases on the wall in what appears to be a hotel room. She captioned the post, "the stages of grief," as she handles the death of her 11-month-old nephew and godson River.

Several celebrities commented on Stone's image with their continued support and condolences.

"Beyond words 💔😢 praying for God to lift snd hold you up @sharonstone my sincere and deepest condolences to you ahd your family 🕊💔🤍🕊🙏🏾," Naomi Campbell wrote. Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan also said, "May God hold River in the palm of His hand…"

sharon stone Credit: Sharon Stone/Instagram; Inset: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

On Monday, the Basic Instinct star posted a heartbreaking video honoring the short life of River William Stone, alongside the caption: "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021." The video, which included home footage of River, features the song "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.

The news of his death comes days after Stone shared a photo on Instagram of her nephew intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she explained in the caption on Friday. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏."

Sharon Stone's nephew River Sharon Stone's nephew River | Credit: Instagram/Sharon Stone

Stone herself is mom to three sons: Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21. Stone said in 2017 of becoming a mom through adoption, "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We're a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."