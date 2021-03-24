Sharon Stone Says She Had a 'Wonderful Experience' Working with Woody Allen

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I am fully aware of the documentary that's come out recently, but I have zero of those experiences to report," Sharon Stone said of working with Woody Allen

Sharon Stone details her challenging past experiences with several men in Hollywood in her new memoir, but Woody Allen isn't one of them.

The 63-year-old actress joined SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show to promote The Beauty of Living Twice, out on March 30. During the interview, Stone discussed working with Allen, 85, saying she "had a super professional and a particularly wonderful experience working with him."

"I can say that the, while the [Allen v. Farrow] documentary may very well be a hundred percent true, it is not my experience," Stone said, adding she has worked with the Annie Hall director on three films.

In HBO's recent docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, Mia Farrow and Dylan Farrow recall the family's separation from Allen after Dylan, 35, accused him of sexually abusing her.

The Blue Jasmine director has long denied the allegations of child abuse against Dylan. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

"But I don't want to say I never had an untoward experience with Woody Allen," Stone continued on the podcast. "My experiences with Woody Allen were all wonderful, he was highly professional with me. He was extraordinarily encouraging to me and I was a young woman, 19 when I started working with him."

"He's been nothing but spectacular with me. I have no experience of him being anything, but terrific," Stone said. "I am fully aware of the documentary that's come out recently, but I have zero of those experiences to report."

The actress also touched on other experiences with men in Hollywood, saying, "There are other people in the business that have not been named, who I have had particularly heinous experiences with, but he isn't one of them. There are other people like Matt Lauer, who I have also worked with who was particularly wonderful with me. And I understand he has to have problems, never with me. He was always very, very, very, very kind to me."

"I understand, you know, all sides of this situation, but I can say that there are people that have had lots of problems that I have worked with that have not been this way with me, but there are people in this business who, you know, I know, and my friends have had similar experiences with who have not been named, who are nightmarish," the Basic Instinct star added. "I might not be in the zone of the people they want to have these experiences with."

Stone and Allen worked together on his 1980 film Stardust Memories, in the 1998 animated film Antz and in 2013's Fading Gigolo.

In February, Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, slammed the docuseries Allen v. Farrow, calling it a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement provided to Deadline and other outlets.

In the weeks since issuing their statement, Allen and Previn have offered no further comment.