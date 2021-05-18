Stone touched on her feelings about the release, joking, "Regrets are like farts, you can't get them back. Once they're out, they're stinky and gone"

Sharon Stone Says She Can't Stop 'Director's XXX Cut' of Basic Instinct from Coming Out

Sharon Stone is finding herself in another tough place.

The 63-year-old actress has been outspoken about feeling exploited by an explicit scene in 1992's erotic thriller Basic Instinct in which her character, who is being interviewed by police, uncrosses her legs and exposes herself.

Speaking to the Australian show A Current Affair, via Yahoo! News, ahead of the June 14 re-release of the thriller, Stone said, "They've decided to release the director's XXX cut for the 30th anniversary. There are new [Screen Actors Guild] rules about that that have been made and created but they were made after I, as a young lady, made this film, so they don't apply to me."

Stone touched on her feelings about the release, joking, "Regrets are like farts, you can't get them back. Once they're out, they're stinky and gone."

In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone said a member of the film's production told her to take her underwear off during the infamous scene under the pretense that her private area would not be visible in the film.

The actress said she was called to see the final cut of the movie "with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project."

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,' " she wrote. "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls–. … It was me and my parts up there."

After the viewing, Stone said she slapped director "Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer."

Singer reportedly informed Stone that the movie could not be made, according to the Screen Actors Guild. "It wasn't legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion," she learned.

"I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?" she recalled. "But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it."

"Do you have any idea how many people have watched Basic Instinct in the last 20-something years? Think about it. It's about more than just a peek up my skirt, people," she added.