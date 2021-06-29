Sharon Stone Rocks Basic Instinct T-Shirt Featuring Iconic Film Scene: 'Been There, Done That'

Sharon Stone is channeling one of her most famous film roles.

On Monday, the 63-year-old actress gave a nod to her iconic Basic Instinct pose with a more casual look in a snapshot shared on Instagram.

Holding a makeshift cigarette with one hand on her hip, Stone wears just a black T-shirt that recreates the infamous police interrogation scene, with an animated version of her Instinct character, Catherine Tramell, wearing the same white outfit while smoking a cigarette. In the film, Catherine famously uncrosses her legs to reveal that she isn't wearing any underwear.

"Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt @groovyshelly 🙏🏻💕," she wrote alongside the post.

In the comments section, an array of Stone's famous pals reacted to her tribute photograph.

"Yes! You little vixen! ❤️🔥," model Angie Stevenson wrote as Lisa Rinna said, "FABULOUS."

"I want your thighs. And 100 other things," added Debra Messing.

Meanwhile, Vera Wang simply commented "Yup" on the post as Andie Macdowell shared a similar short message, writing, "Gorgeous."

Stone's Basic Instinct post came about days after the actress shared a photograph of herself enjoying the sunshine while hanging in a backyard over the weekend.

Showing off her fit physique as she modeled a sporty, high-rise yellow swimsuit, Stone shared the photo on Instagram, beaming at the camera with her arms above her head.

While the star took the photo, her French bulldog adorably sat in the doorway of her home admiring her modeling skills. Stone captioned the animated photo, "Happy Summer."

Despite her appreciation for Basic Instinct, in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone wrote about the complications involved in the explicit scene in the 1992 erotic thriller. She wrote that a member of the film's production told her to take her underwear off during the infamous scene under the pretense that nothing would be visible on film.

Stone said she was called to see the final cut of the movie "with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project."

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,' " she wrote. "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls–. … It was me and my parts up there."

"Do you have any idea how many people have watched Basic Instinct in the last 20-something years? Think about it. It's about more than just a peek up my skirt, people," she added.