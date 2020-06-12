"I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen," said the Basic Instinct actress of the shocking near-death experience

Sharon Stone Remembers 'Really Intense' Moment She Was Struck by Lightning: 'It Was So Crazy'

Sharon Stone is recounting a different kind of starstruck.

On Wednesday, the Oscar nominee, 62, appeared on the Films to be Buried With podcast, recalling a near-death experience she had when she was hit by lightning. Stone described the phenomenon as "really intense" and mostly indescribable.

"I was at home, we had our own well and I was filling the iron with water, and I had one hand on the faucet and one hand on the iron and the well got hit with lightning," she said. "The lightning came up through the water."

"I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator and I was like, 'Whoa!'" she continued. "My mother just belted me across the face and brought me to."

The Total Recall actress, who grew up in Pennsylvania, didn't specify how old she was at the time, but further described the shocking moments as being in an "altered state" with everything "so bright."

"[My mom] threw me in the car and drove me to the hospital, and the EKG was just showing such electricity in my body," Stone remembered. "I had to go get EKGs every single day for like 10 days. It was so crazy."

Being struck by lightning wasn't Stone's only close call. Not only did the actress suffer a major stroke in 2001, but she also survived a near-fatal cut to the neck at age 14.

The star explained that, while horseback riding, she came in contact with a taut clothesline that sliced her to about "16th of an inch from my jugular vein." A scar remains on her neck to this day.

In July, Stone opened up about her health scare, telling Variety that she felt dismissed and "forgotten" in Hollywood after having a stroke at age 43. She took a two-year pause from acting afterward, but said it took about seven years to fully recover.

“People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind,” she said. “From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover.”

Now an advocate for women’s health and brain diseases, Stone urged everyone to stay vigilant in noticing early indicators and warning signs.