Sharon Stone Recalls a Producer Saying She 'Should F—' Her Costar to Have 'Onscreen Chemistry'

Sharon Stone is opening up about some of the inappropriate experiences she's endured throughout her career.

In an excerpt of her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, excerpted by Vanity Fair, Stone recalled multiple instances of being approached by producers about having sex with her costars.

"I had actor approval in my contract. No one cared. They cast who they wanted. To my dismay, sometimes. To the detriment of the picture, sometimes," wrote Stone, 63.

The actress recalled one producer who brought her into his office, and "explained to me why I should f— my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry."

"You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test," Stone said she remembered thinking at the time. "Now you think if I f— him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed."

"I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines," she continued. "It was my job to act and I said no."

Stone went on to add that the actor "did make a few haphazard passes at me in the upcoming weeks," which she felt was likely "spurred on" by the producer.

Stone noted in the memoir that this wasn't the only time she was asked to get intimate with another actor.

"I've had other producers on other films just come to my trailer and ask, 'So, are you going to fuck him, or aren't you? … You know it would go better if you did,' " she recalled. "Sex, not just sexuality onscreen, has long been expected in my business."

Stone also reflected on how her breakout role in Basic Instinct was especially challenging for her, saying that she was tricked into removing her underwear during the infamous cross-legged scene under the pretense that her private area would not be visible on film.

Stone said she only learned the truth after seeing a final finish of the movie.

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,' " she wrote.

Although Stone was upset after the viewing, ultimately, she "chose to allow this scene in the film."