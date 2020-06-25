Sharon Stone is having a "hard time" with the death of her former flame Steve Bing

Sharon Stone Says She Had a 'Really Hard Time' with Ex Steve Bing's Death

Sharon Stone is coming to terms with the death of her ex Steve Bing.

The actress, 62, spoke to Extra on Thursday after Bing's death on Monday. The two were romantically linked in the past with photographs of the two appearing sporadically from the 1990s to 2004.

"This is really hard," Stone said. "I had a really hard time with it."

She continued, "He's a complicated person who I didn't think always made good decisions. It's a tough one. It's a very tough one."

Bing, a movie producer and philanthropist, was found dead at the base of his luxury apartment building in Century City, California on Monday. He was 55.

He died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday Bing was struggling with mental health issues before his death, saying, "He had a long battle with depression."

According to Page Six, Bing reportedly sold a chunk of his possessions and often wrestled with his mental health issues.

"It was the mental issues that tormented him. He would often disappear for long periods of time," a source, a friend of Bing's, told the outlet. "Steve recently sold his jet, his home, and was very depressed."

“Steve was the most charming, caring and generous guy you could ever meet," the friend added. "He has gone through a dark time for years. He talked about battling mental illness... His close friends are devastated about his death but, sadly, not surprised.”

Elizabeth Hurley, who dated Bing for years and had son 18-year-old son Damian with the late financier, mourned his death on Instagram with a gallery of sweet photos of herself smiling alongside him.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the actress, 55, wrote. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again," continued Hurley. "We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️."