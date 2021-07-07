A source tells PEOPLE of the pair, "They are friends, have been interacting on social media and hanging out on several occasions"

Sharon Stone and Rapper RMR Are 'Friends,' Says Source: They've Been 'Hanging Out' This Summer

Sharon Stone has a new connection!

The actress, 63, has been spotted spending time with rapper RMR, 25, as of late around Los Angeles.

A source tells PEOPLE of the pair, "They are friends, have been interacting on social media and hanging out on several occasions." Page Six was first to report on their outings.

While neither RMR nor the Basic Instinct star have shared any photos or videos of one another on social media, they have regularly interacted with each other's posts on Instagram as of late.

"Congrats 👏👏👏👏," Stone wrote under a June post the rapper shared, announcing some of his upcoming tour dates. (RMR has also liked several of Stone's recent Instagram posts.)

The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show back in October, where she revealed why she is no longer dating and would rather spend her time with family and friends.

"I'm done dating; I've had it with dating," Stone told Barrymore. "I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time."

"I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more," Stone explained.

She went on to note that a major factor in her decision not to date is that she feels men and women aren't "at the same place right now."

"I have really good men friends but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots," Stone said.