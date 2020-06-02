Sharon Stone Posts Video on How to Create a 'Safe Room' as Protests Continue Over George Floyd

Sharon Stone shared a video in which she detailed how to create a "safe room" as protests around the country continue following the death of George Floyd

In a bizarre sign of the times, Sharon Stone shared a video on how to create a "safe room" within a home as protests around the country continue.

The actress, 62, posted a video on her Instagram account on Monday, with the caption, "Stay calm and carry on♥️ Make a safe room here’s how 👍🏻💪🏻."

Wearing a yellow hair turban, glasses and red lipstick, Stone began her video by telling fans, "If you are anywhere where you feel unsafe in your home, this is what I want you to do, we’re going to make a safe room for you."

"Probably the safest bet that you have might be your bathroom because you have the least windows or you’re the most tucked in there," she began. "If that’s the case, the least windows and the place you can lock yourself in the most. If it is your bathroom, you want to put some blankets and pillows in the tub in case you need to sleep there if you feel you might get broken into or you have nowhere else to go, especially if you’re trying to self-quarantine."

Stone advised fans to add a cooler in their bathrooms filled with water bottles and other "non-perishable things you can eat, some fruit or protein bars."

"You want to put your cell phones and computer chargers in there and your computer, your extra cell phone," she continued. "You want to try to board up the window that’s in that room if you can, if you’re in a rioting area or in an area that is locking down because they fear for rioting."

She added, "This is what you do, you make a safe place for yourself, don’t panic, and if you think you’re going to panic take any panic medications or anything you would like to have in there. Just have that place prepared for you and your family. Stay safe, don't be overreactive, this will come and go like all things do."

Reaction in the post's comments section was mixed, with actress Joely Fisher saying, "Stay safe mama… love you," while some fans were perplexed by Stone's advice.

"Wtf did I just watch," wrote one commentator, while another added, "Ppl are burning houses down how’s that going to save ppl locking themselves up in their bathroom?"

Cities all over the country erupted in protests after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed last Monday in Minneapolis when white officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

While Chauvin has been fired from his post and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday, public dissent over racial inequality and police violence continues to spread in major cities across the nation.

Though Minneapolis remains the epicenter, there have been protests in at least 30 other U.S. cities, according to CNN.

Minnesota, Colorado, California, Washington, D.C., New York City, Georgia, Texas and Louisville, Kentucky — where Breonna Taylor, an African American aspiring nurse working as an EMT, lived before she was fatally shot by police in her home — all saw protestors march in peaceful rallies before ending in violent clashes with police.