The Basic Instinct star is opening up about how she felt after her stroke

Sharon Stone on Life After Her Near-Fatal Stroke in 2001: 'I Lost My Radiance'

Sharon Stone's stroke in 2001 left a lasting impact on the actress.

During a virtual sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for this Saturday's Super Soul conversation, the Basic Instinct actress, 63, spoke about what happened after her near-fatal stroke.

"My radiance went away. It isn't so much your beauty as your radiance," Stone told Winfrey, 67. "It's a radiance and a magnetism, a presence."

"It comes from health and well-being and youth. I think it comes from confidence, too," she added. "I think that when you're in this kind of business that you're in, they start telling you that you don't have it anymore and you start believing it."

In September 2001, Stone was hospitalized for a stroke. She took a two-year break from acting afterward, but later told Variety it took her about seven years to fully recover.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," Stone said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don't think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover."

In an earlier PEOPLE exclusive look at the Super Soul interview, Stone told Winfrey why she was choosing now to release her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

"I think that as we grow older, we have this societal pressure where people start to try to tell us that our worth is diminished," Stone said. "I think this is a time in our life when our worth is the most enhanced."

She added, "I believe that's because it's the first time in your life when your worth becomes so much more. You become the most powerful than you've ever been."

The Beauty of Living Twice is available everywhere on March 30.