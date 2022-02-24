Sharon Stone Officiates Beachside Wedding for 'Two Lovely People': 'Lucky Me'

"I would give one of my fingers to have Sharon Stone officiate my gay wedding," one fan wrote in the comments section of the actress' Instagram post

Sharon Stone has helped one lucky couple say "I do!"

The 63-year-old actress revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday that she recently officiated a beachside wedding.

In a snapshot from the event, Stone was photographed standing before the couple and wedding attendees. One groom was dressed in black, while the other groom sported an all-white ensemble.

The Basic Instinct star, who also donned a white outfit for the event, stood below an archway of white flowers, as waves from the ocean crashed on the beach behind her.

"Lucky me: I got to marry two lovely people today❣️," Stone captioned the pic. She did not identify the two men featured in the photograph.

In the comments section, Stone received messages from fans who were thrilled to see her officiate the pair's nuptials.

"Sharon, you are so cool!" one wrote, as another playfully added, "I would give one of my fingers to have Sharon Stone officiate my gay wedding. 🤎🤎🤎."

This wouldn't be the first time Stone has officiated a wedding. Back in July 2015, the actress officiated the wedding of former WSJ. Magazine publisher Anthony Cenname and fashion designer David Witkewicz.

In a video from the ceremony, which was shared on Instagram at the time by Cenname, Stone could be seen in a red dress as she officiated the wedding. "We do!" Cenname captioned the sweet clip.