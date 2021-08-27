Sharon Stone shared a photo of nephew River hospitalized as she asked her followers for support

Sharon Stone Asks for Prayers After Nephew River Is Hospitalized with 'Total Organ Failure'

Sharon Stone is asking for support for her nephew and godson amid his hospitalization.

The Basic Instinct actress, 63, shared a photo on Instagram Friday of her nephew River Stone intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she explained in the caption. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏."

Stone, who is currently in Venice, Italy, did not provide any additional details about River's condition.

In the comment section, Kate Hudson told the actress she was "sending light and healing love," adding prayer emojis and a heart.

"Praying for River and your whole family," Ruby Rose commented, as Ava DuVernay shared her support, writing, "Holding you and your family in prayer. 🙏🏾."

"Stay strong little River. Sending you all my love and prayers. 💕," Leslie Jordan commented.

The star is mom to three sons: Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21. Stone said in 2017 of becoming a mom through adoption, "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We're a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."