Sharon Stone Says Her Near-Death Experience in 2001 Was 'Very Beautiful' and 'Very Strange'

Sharon Stone is continuing to speak candidly about a previous near-death experience.

During the interview, Stone said that she was bleeding into her brain for several days before she was hospitalized. "I became unconscious when I got there. I fell out of the truck and I became unconscious," she said. "And they put me in a CT scan machine to find out what was happening to me and I was unconscious that whole time."



"Then when I came to, I was on a table in a very quiet emergency room, which is never good — when it's like no one's in there, just the doctor, no one's running around, nobody's doing anything urgently," she continued. "And the doctor is just looking at me so compassionately, and I was like, 'Am I dying?' Because I realized this is a bad situation," she continued.

Stone said that the doctor then told her that she was bleeding into her brain, before informing her that they would be moving her to a neurological hospital as the facility she was already at did not have what they needed to treat the Basic Instinct star.

"So they put me on this gurney that they were going to be able to move so that the ambulance could take me elsewhere," Stone told Corden. "And once I got on that gurney, all of a sudden, that was it and I was just gone. I felt myself kind of do this sweep upwards and there was this just, like, tunnel of light."

Stone went on to note that at the top of the tunnel was a hole where "several people that I had been very close to or had been their caretakers until they died were kind of looking down" at her.

"I felt like they were kind of telling me, 'This is all great. This is all fine. This is going to be wonderful.' And I felt like, 'Oh, I'm going to be with you guys, okay,' " she said. "And I was really moving quickly."

However, Stone recalled that the moment came to an abrupt end when "something happened" that made her feel as though she had been "kicked in the chest really, really hard." The actress said she wasn't sure if a defibrillator had been used on her.

Still in the emergency room, Stone said she came back to her senses on the gurney when she was asked to describe what was going on.

"The doctor said, 'What do you need?' and I said, "I really have to pee.' And he just pointed to the bathroom," Stone continued. "I remember looking down and thinking that the floor was very far away. I thought, 'Oh, I don't know how I'm going to get down.' It just seemed like I was floating."

"And then they took me to the other hospital," Stone added, calling the experience "very strange" and "very beautiful."

Continuing, she added, "I went to the other hospital ... a lot of different things happened — bad and good — but ultimately they gave me an angiogram, they missed my brain bleed, and then I continued to bleed into my brain for like another maybe like five or six days."

As Stone continued to speak candidly about her experience, she said that the doctors thought she was "faking it."

"I guess Because they must think I'm a really fabulous actress," she joked. "But eventually, they were going to send me home, and I said to my best friend, you know, 'I'm dying.' And she just went out and just threw a fit and said you cannot send her home, nobody sleeps 20 hours a day. She's going in and out of a coma."



"So they gave me another angiogram and they realized that my vertebral artery had completely ruptured and I had been bleeding into my brain all this time," she continued, after which she underwent a "seven-hour surgery."