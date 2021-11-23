Sharon Stone Asks Fans to 'Say a Prayer' After Mom Dorothy Suffers 'Another' Stroke

Sharon Stone previously revealed that her mother and grandmother had suffered strokes in the past

Sharon Stone is asking fans to think of her mom.

On Instagram Monday, the 63-year-old actress revealed that her mother, Dorothy Stone, had suffered an acute stroke and is in need of prayer.

"Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight," Sharon wrote, posting a smiling shot of her lookalike mom. "Thx 🙏🏻🤍"

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information of the National Institutes of Health, acute strokes are categorized as ischemic or hemorrhagic and occur when the blood flow to the brain is suddenly disrupted, causing immediate damage to the brain cells.

Sharon Stone and Dorothy Stone Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

While the Silver star did not disclose how many strokes Dorothy has had to date, she shared in 2019 that her mother and grandmother had both suffered strokes in the past. This family history – and her own near-fatal stroke in 2001 – inspired her to advocate for greater awareness about brain-ageing diseases that "disproportionally affect women," per Variety.

"This is why I do it: My mother had a stroke. My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke — and a nine-day brain bleed," the Basic Instinct star told the outlet at the Women's Brain Health Initiative.

In September 2001, Sharon was hospitalized for a stroke, and took a two-year break from acting afterward. Later, she revealed it took her about seven years to fully recover.