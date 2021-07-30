Sharon Stone Claims She's 'Being Threatened' She'll Lose a Job If She Insists on Vaccinated Set
Of her call for a fully vaccinated set, Sharon Stone says it's "ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work" amid the COVID-19 crisis
Sharon Stone is speaking out about COVID-19 safety measures on set that she feels are lacking.
The actress, 63, claims in a campaign video for her run as a hopeful member of the SAG-AFTRA national board of directors that she is "being threatened" with the loss of a job she has in Atlanta over insisting that everyone working on the show be vaccinated.
"Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won't," Stone said in the video, shared by Deadline. "Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will."
The star said she believed it was "ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work."
"I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work," Stone added.
The actress said she was "not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn't either."
"Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I'm so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today," Stone said.
In her video, the Basic Instinct star also claimed she lost her health insurance "after 43 years in the business because of COVID. I was $13 short ... I don't really think that that is reasonable for any of us."
Last week, SAG-AFTRA said in a release that the option of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines would be permitted on film and television sets, giving producers "the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A [where unmasked actors work] on a production-by-production basis."
According to Deadline, the group's rules for vaccine-mandatory productions, which went into effect on June 24, require the production's policies to be announced as soon as possible, apply to all cast and crew working the the specified location equally, include employer-paid coverage for the vaccine/applicable time off and more.
The agreement is set to remain in effect through Sept. 30.
