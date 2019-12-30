Sharon Stone Gets Kicked Off Bumble After Her Account Is Reported as Fake

Good news for those singles looking to date a Hollywood star! Not every celebrity dating app profile is fake — just ask Sharon Stone.

On Sunday night, Stone, 61, revealed on Twitter that her Bumble account had been suspended because several users refused to believe they could swipe right on the Oscar-nominated actress.

“I went on the @bumble dating [site] and they closed my account. 👁👁 Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” she tweeted. “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝”

The New Pope star then shared a screenshot of the message she received upon logging on to the app, with the headline: “You’ve been blocked.”

“We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated,” read the memo. “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

Bumble representative Clare O’Connor soon replied to Stone’s tweet, writing that the team was working on restoring her dating profile pronto.

“Oh no, @sharonstone! @Bumble editorial director here. We’re on the case,” wrote O’Connor. “Trust us, we *definitely* want you in the Hive. We’ll get back to you ASAP. 💛”

Shortly, O’Connor explained that the situation was resolved and that Stone could resume swiping.

“AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling!” she tweeted. “Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝”

The official Bumble account then commented on the scenario, poking fun at Stone’s iconic Basic Instinct role from 1992.

“There can only be one 👑 Stone,” the Bumble account tweeted. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again.”

The tweet continued, “We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”

In October 2018, Stone opened up to PEOPLE about being a single mom to three sons — Quinn Kelly, 13, Laird Vonne, 14, and Roan Joseph, 19 — and why she had moved on from the idea of finding a partner.

“I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won’t be a single parent,” she said at the time. “Then, eventually you realize, I think it’s better. I’m no longer hoping for someone.”

The mother of three went on to explain that giving up the longing for a father figure in her boys’ lives helped empower her.

“Now, I sit down and tell them, this is where I have to teach you how to be a gentleman and a man and we’re going to figure that out together,” she said. “There were times that we thought maybe there would be someone else to help with that, but there isn’t. So that’s what we’re doing now.”