"I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots," Sharon Stone added

Sharon Stone Explains Why She Is No Longer Dating: 'I Just Find People to Be Insincere'

Sharon Stone is done with the dating game.

The actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show where she revealed why she is no longer dating and would rather spend her time with family and friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm done dating, I've had it with dating," Stone told Barrymore. "I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more."

"I feel like I don't need another kid," the star said, making Barrymore laugh. "I don't want any insincerity and bologna and game playing."

The Basic Instinct actress went on to note that a major factor in her decision not to date is that she feels men and women aren't "at the same place right now."

"I have really good men friends but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots," the 62-year-old explained.

Interested to hear more, Barrymore asked Stone if she raises her sons Quinn, 14, Laird Vonne, 15, and Roan, 20, with this in mind and if she challenges them to be "an equal to women if not raising the stakes."

"Yes, they’ll come into my room the three of them together and they’ll start up some kind of guy conversation and I’ll be standing there and they’ll go, 'We shouldn’t be doing this in front of mom,' " Stone said. "And I say, ‘You shouldn’t be doing this in front of each other. Let’s talk about it, why are we having this conversation anyway?’ "

The actress then brought up how boys and men have "certain fears" in today's world as there are "misunderstandings about power and what it means to be masculine and what it means to be powerful and what it means to be important."

To combat the issue, Stone said she's trying to teach her sons that "the ideas that men have passed on about what it means to be powerful and important might not be wholly correct, and might not ultimately benefit them even in relationships with each other."

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Todd Williamson/Getty

Stone said her hope is that by speaking to her sons about these topics they will be "successful in their future and get the things they want in their life" such as "happy, healthy relationships, success in business and just joy in their life."

"So here's my boyfriend," Stone teased, holding up her dog Bandit to the camera.

"And here's my boyfriend," Barrymore said, doing the same with her dog Douglas. "Apparently we both like hairy men, so that's good."

Stone recently opened up in an interview with Town & Country about the lasting effect of always being valued for her beauty in Hollywood.

“It’s difficult, because everybody expects you to be that all the time,” Stone, who covers the October issue of the magazine, said. “It was very difficult for Marilyn Monroe. She did movies that really mattered, like Bus Stop, The Misfits, but she still couldn’t get completely out of being that thing. It’s very hard to shake.”

But Stone always understood that her looks factored into her career, and she kept the power to make her own decisions.

“It’s called show business,” she said. “I believe that it’s a business really strongly. A lot of people don’t behave like that. They act like babies and think everybody’s supposed to take care of them, that you’re supposed to do whatever everybody tells you, that you can’t make any decisions.”

However, she finds it funny that audiences still care about her beauty now that she's older.