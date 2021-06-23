Sharon Stone Declares 'There Are Other Actresses Equally as Talented as Meryl Streep'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Sharon Stone shared her thoughts on how Meryl Streep being labeled the greatest actress alive hurts women in Hollywood

Sharon Stone is calling out Hollywood for labeling Meryl Streep as the greatest actress alive.

The actress, 63, was chatting with website Zoomer for a story last month about her wide-ranging career and her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice when the interview turned to the subject of Streep. Stone's quotes on Streep, 72, started being shared on social media on Tuesday, with many debating the views she expressed.

In her memoir, Stone writes about how women in Hollywood are pitted against each other, saying in the interview, "it was put to us that there could be room for only one."

When the reporter, Johanna Schneller, asked, "So when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep," Stone took the opportunity to give her thoughts on the phrasing of the question.

"I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep," she said, stopping Schneller mid-question. "You didn't say, 'Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.' Or we finally got to work together."

"Because that's the way her life went, she got built up to be, 'Everyone wants to work with Meryl,'" Stone added. "I wonder if she likes that?"

"The way you structured the question is very much the answer to the question," Stone continued. "The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women."

Stone then listed a number of actresses she feels are comparable to Streep.

"Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for f----'s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor," she said.

The Basic Instinct star continued: "I'm a much better villain than Meryl," adding "and I'm sure she'd say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in Basic Instinct or in Casino."