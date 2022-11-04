Sharon Stone Cries in Jazz Musician's Music Video While Reciting Her Own Lyrics: 'VOTE'

Sharon Stone makes a tearful appearance in a new music video.

On Thursday night, jazz musician Ibrahim Maalouf released a single from his upcoming album Capacity to Love, titled "Our Flag," and an accompanying music video, both of which feature actress Stone, 64.

Stone, who wrote her own lyrics for the song, is shown wearing all black and sitting cross-legged in a meditative posture on a chair in the six-minute, 22 seconds long video's latter half as a camera slowly pushes in on her crying face.

"This nation needs a vacation, from the presentation of your hesitation," Stone says in her spoken-word monologue after the song's musical climax. "You cannot stop your disassociation from the unethical beautification of your campaign negotiation."

Stone returns to the following refrain three times throughout the song: "Don't walk away boy. We've got something to say boy. Our country's not a toy. Don't walk away."

"America I love you, I treasure you and I am sorry for our mistakes," Stone says in the video's final moments. "I want a leader who stands for our values, thoughts, mountains, skies, oceans, ozone and lakes."

"I'm unafraid to tell him: Yes walk away boy. Cause we have something to say," Stone finishes. "Our country is not a toy. It's time to walk away boy. Put your head down and walk. Walk on m-----------, walk."

The first half of the music video for "Our Flag" shows footage depicting various crises affecting the world in recent years, from widespread wildfires and clear effects of climate change to scenes of despair from Europe's refugee crisis.

Global political figures Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Nelson Mandela appear in the video via archival footage alongside videos of war and destruction, as well as close-up shots of children's faces.

"With 'Our Flag,' I wanted to echo Charlie Chaplin's speech in the film The Great Dictator 80 years later," Maalouf wrote in a statement about the song and video on his website. "I wanted to give the floor to Sharon Stone who is a Hollywood actress as symbolic as him and with the same aura."

Maalouf's statement added that he "wanted someone who wasn't afraid of words, who wasn't afraid to take a clear stand and who would defend the same speech that Charlie Chaplin had."

"In that sense, 'Our Flag' is an echo of Chaplin's speech in our time and with today's words," he said.

Stone shared previews of the music video to Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which she made her intent from working with Maalouf clear just days ahead of the U.S.' nationwide midterm elections.

"VOTE 🤍," the actress wrote in her Instagram caption on Wednesday.