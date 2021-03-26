Sharon Stone Calls Cancel Culture the ‘Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Seen’: ‘Give People an Opportunity’

"People have done so much more than one sentence," the actress said of canceling people over their controversial remarks

Sharon Stone isn't holding back her thoughts on cancel culture.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old actress appeared on an episode of SiriusXM's Just Jenny radio show where she discussed her feelings on the controversial topic and why she thinks it can be counterproductive.

"I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen," she told host Jenny Hutt. "I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it's offensive to you, it's a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other."

The Basic Instinct star — whose new book, The Beauty of Living Twice, is out March 30 — noted that people should use their different experiences as a way to better learn about one another.

"We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything," she explained.

Stone added that others should"give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding."

"Stop being so small. People have done so much more than one sentence," she continued, urging others to "grow up" and "grow some empathy."

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Stone's virtual sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for this Saturday's Super Soul conversation, Stone opened up about why she chose to release her memoir.

"I think that as we grow older, we have this societal pressure where people start to try to tell us that our worth is diminished," Stone said. "I think this is a time in our life when our worth is the most enhanced."

