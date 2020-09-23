Sharon Stone said she was "madly in love" with Robert De Niro as an actress before the two starred in the 1995 film Casino

Sharon Stone Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss Was Robert De Niro: 'It Was Pretty Fabulous'

Sharon Stone will never forget the moment she got to kiss Robert De Niro.

On Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Stone revealed that her best on-screen kiss was with her Casino costar, De Niro. And while the Basic Instinct actress called De Niro the "best kisser," he also meant a lot to Stone as a fellow actor, holding him in "extraordinary high regard."

"Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Bob was far in a way the best kisser," she told WWHL host Andy Cohen.

Stone, 62, explained that De Niro was the actor she "admired the most" and had been waiting for the moment she could "sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold [her] own."

"I just held him in such extraordinary high regard," she continued, sharing that her on-screen kiss was the "pinnacle" as there was "so much attached to it."

"I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would’ve been ‘Oh yeah!’" she teased.

Still, Stone said the kiss was "pretty fabulous."

"I don’t know if I could compare anything else to that, everything else was kind of meh," she laughed.

In the 1995 crime drama, Stone and De Niro, 77, locked lips as hustler Ginger McKenna and her husband's boss, Sam "Ace" Rothstein.

Sharon Stone And Robert De Niro in Casino

Stone went on to score her only Oscar nomination for best actress in a leading role for the Martin Scorsese film.

The actress recently opened up in an interview with Town & Country about the lasting effect of always being valued for her beauty in Hollywood.

“It’s difficult, because everybody expects you to be that all the time,” Stone, who covers the October issue of the magazine, said. “It was very difficult for Marilyn Monroe. She did movies that really mattered, like Bus Stop, The Misfits, but she still couldn’t get completely out of being that thing. It’s very hard to shake.”

But Stone always understood that her looks factored into her career, and she kept the power to make her own decisions.

Image zoom Michael Muller

“It’s called show business,” she said. “I believe that it’s a business really strongly. A lot of people don’t behave like that. They act like babies and think everybody’s supposed to take care of them, that you’re supposed to do whatever everybody tells you, that you can’t make any decisions.”

However, she still finds it funny that audiences still care about her beauty now that she's older.