Sharon Stone Advocates for Organ Donation After Baby Nephew River's Death: 'A Great Salvation'

"If you do nothing else, please become an organ donor. You never know when tragedy can hit your family," Sharon Stone said as she revealed River's organs were donated to those in need

Sharon Stone is speaking out about the importance of organ donation following the death of her 11-month-old nephew River.

The actress opened up to Entertainment Tonight, sharing that her family has "learned" a lot about sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and organ donation after River died of "total organ failure" last month.

Stone, 63, said the education "was really one of the biggest comforts for our family," as the "loss" of River "was the salvation for three families."

Stone's family donated River's organs to others in need. It is not immediately clear what organs were donated.

"Two other babies got to live by our organ donation and a 45-year-old man," Stone said.

The experience had an "enormous impact" on Stone's family, and she's now encouraging others to consider organ donation.

"You never know when tragedy can hit your family and there is no salvation like knowing that you have sustained another family," Stone continued, adding that helping the other families "got us through."

On Aug. 30, the Basic Instinct star announced that her godson had passed away with a heartbreaking video. "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she captioned the clip, featuring home footage of River and the song "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.

Three days before, Stone posted a photo of her nephew intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body. River is the son of Stone's younger brother, Patrick Stone, and his wife Tasha.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she explained in the caption on Friday. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏."

In another update, Stone said she was still processing the loss as her family mourned the tragedy. Two weeks ago, she posted a picture of a couch, suitcase, and trio of canvases on the wall in what appears to be a hotel room and captioned it "the stages of grief."

River's mother Tasha opened up about her unimaginable pain with her own heartbreaking post on Facebook two weeks ago.