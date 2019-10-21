Sharon Stone Says Her 40s Was 'the Period Where I Thought I Was Most Beautiful'

Sharon Stone relished a major decade in her life despite some hardships she experienced during that period.

The actress, who is now 61, graces the November cover of Allure in which she opens up about her favorite age.

“My 40s were so beautiful,” Stone said. “I couldn’t work because women, once they got to be 40, were not given jobs in Hollywood.”

Her 40s were a tough period in her life, Stone said, but she revealed there “was something wonderful” about it.

“I was a mom with three beautiful little boys. I was recovering from a massive brain injury, and I was in custody court constantly over my oldest child,” she said. “But there was something wonderful in that period of all those challenges. And even though no one wanted to date me — no one would want a woman that had little children — it was a period of reconciliation and change, and understanding myself.”

Image zoom Sharon Stone Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Stone added, “It was my period of the biggest change, but the period where I thought I was the most beautiful.”

The Basic Instinct actress has three sons: Roan, 19, with ex-husband Phil Bronstein. She also has sons Laird, 14, and Quinn, 13.

In July, Stone opened up about her stroke in 2001, telling Variety she felt “forgotten” after she took a two-year break from acting to recover.

“I was like the hottest movie star, you know?” Stone said at the time. “It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten.”

She continued, “People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind. From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover.”