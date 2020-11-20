We Can Be Heroes, the standalone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D , begins streaming on Netflix on Jan. 1.

Sharkboy and Lavagirl's Daughter Saves Her Parents in First Trailer for Netflix's We Can Be Heroes

Sharkboy and Lavagirl are back — but it's their daughter who's out to save them!

In a new teaser trailer for the Netflix film We Can Be Heroes, released on Friday, the popular kid heroes are all grown-up and in desperate need of rescuing after alien invaders kidnap all of Earth's superheroes.

Determined to get their parents back, a group of super-powered kids — including Guppy (Vivien Lyra Blair), the young daughter of Sharkboy and Lavagirl — stop at nothing to rescue them by working together and using their own individual powers to form a team.

The movie includes all-star talent including The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, playing Marcus Moreno, the superhero dad of a girl named Missy (Yaya Gosselin), who sets off to rescue her dad.

"We’ve never dealt with anything like this before," Marcus says before aliens invade the Earth.

As the children embark on a mission to rescue their parents, they manage to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas).

Sharkboy and Lavagirl were originally portrayed by Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley, respectively. In the new film, Dooley, 27, will return as Lavagirl, while JJ Dashnaw will replace Lautner, 28, as Sharkboy.

The Netflix film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, who directed 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D as well as the massively popular Spy Kids franchise.

"Sharkboy and Lavagirl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers," Rodriguez revealed in July, according to Collider. The director later clarified, “The only speaking role is for Lavagirl.”

In a Comic-Con@Home panel, Rodriguez described the movie as "like an Avengers team but they all have kids. The kids have powers but they don’t know how to use them because they’re just so young."