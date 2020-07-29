Sharkboy and Lavagirl feature as parents of a daughter in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes

Sharkboy and Lavagirl Will Return — as Parents! — in New Netflix Movie We Can Be Heroes

Sharkboy and Lavagirl are back — and they have a daughter!

The fan-favorite characters from the 2005 family movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl will return in director Robert Rodriguez's new Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes. While the movies focuses on the kids of superheroes, Rodriguez revealed the two will make an appearance.

“Sharkboy and Lava Girl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers," Rodriguez recently revealed, according to Collider. The director later clarified, “The only speaking role is for Lavagirl.”

It's unclear if Taylor Lautner will return to his role as Sharkboy, but Taylor Dooley will feature again as Lavagirl. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pedro Pascal.

In a Comic-Con@Home panel, Rodriguez, who also created the massively popular Spy Kids franchise, described the movie as "like an Avengers team but they all have kids. The kids have powers but they don’t know how to use them because they’re just so young."

The movie features 11 young superheroes, and Sharkboy and Lavagirl's daughter has to figure out how to merge the opposing powers she got from her parents. While the movie was filmed before the pandemic hit, Rodriguez is now having to score it remotely with the orchestra in Vienna, Austria.

Rodriguez also revealed the movie came to be because Netflix wanted more kid-centered movies from the director.