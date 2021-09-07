Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Trolls Critics Who Thought Marvel Movie Would Flop: 'LOL'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the MCU’s latest, had a record-breaking opening weekend

Simu Liu is reveling in the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — and laughing at those who doubted it.

In the latest Marvel film, the 32-year-old actor plays the titular character, a skilled martial artist who has been trained as an assassin since childhood. After leaving the Ten Rings organization to pursue a normal life in San Francisco, he's forced to confront his past once again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, Liu poked fun at critics who thought that Shang-Chi, which had a record-breaking opening weekend, would flop.

"LOL," he wrote on his Instagram Story atop a compilation of past YouTube videos predicting the film's failure.

Liu also addressed the topic on his Twitter page, posting a photo from when he was a stock photo model that shows him pointing at a laptop screen and smiling. "me laughing at the people who thought we'd flop," he wrote.

simu liu instastory Credit: simu liu/ instagram

Shang-Chi premiered in theaters Friday, breaking box office records with an estimated global opening weekend of $139.7 million, Deadline reported Sunday.

It has become the highest-grossing Labor Day weekend opening with a four-day domestic haul of $83.5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The crown was previously held by Rob Zombie's 2007 Halloween reboot, which earned $30.6 million during its opening.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, the blockbuster has the second-largest pandemic box office opening with a three-day total of $71.4 million. Narrowly beating out F9's $70 million June opening, Shang-Chi came in second behind fellow Marvel movie Black Widow's opening weekend in July, which grossed $80.3 million.

shang chi and the legend of the ten rings Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

In addition to the box office records, Shang-Chi is making history as the first installment in the MCU with an Asian lead and a predominantly Asian cast — a welcome form of representation amid rising hate crimes against the AAPI community during the pandemic.

Liu previously spoke to PEOPLE about breaking barriers in the MCU and joining the Avengers. "I'm excited and I think for all of the good and the bad of what's to come, it's definitely a journey that I feel very privileged to be going on," he said in May.

"I know how much it would've meant to kids and to myself as a kid seeing this when I was younger. I totally understand the importance of it," he continued. "I know that it's not going to be easy, but at the same time, I feel so incredibly excited to be a part of this movement that gets to push society forward... It gets to deepen the conversation, it gets to normalize seeing Asian faces on screen and hearing Asian voices and our stories."