Shang-Chi Becomes First Pandemic Film to Make Over $200 Million at Domestic Box Office

After an impressive debut weekend last month, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is breaking more records.

The Marvel film has been crowned the very first title to make over $200 million domestically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shang-Chi, which first premiered Sept. 3 and stars Simu Liu in the titular role, was released exclusively in theaters, unlike other Disney films from the past year-and-a-half. The movie is now in its fifth week in theaters, and has claimed the No. 1 spot every weekend since, per The Wrap.

The film made headlines with its Labor Day opening, pulling in a record $85.3 million at the domestic box office and beating out the previous record holder, Rob Zombie's 2007 Halloween reboot, which saw a $30.6 million opening weekend.

With its continued success, Shang-Chi has even beat out another 2021 Marvel release, Black Widow, which has made $183.4 million domestically.

In addition to breaking records, Shang-Chi is creating change within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first installment in the MCU to be led by an Asian actor and featuring a predominantly Asian cast.

Liu told PEOPLE in May his film was "a celebration of Asianness," adding, "I'm excited and I think for all of the good and the bad of what's to come, it's definitely a journey that I feel very privileged to be going on."

He continued, "I know that it's not going to be easy, but at the same time, I feel so incredibly excited to be a part of this movement that gets to push society forward."

Along with Liu, the film also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, and Michelle Yeoh. Shang-Chi comes from director Destin Daniel Cretton.