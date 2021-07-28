New Shang-Chi Trailer Puts Simu Liu's Killer Abs — and Gravity-Defying Moves — Front and Center

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters Sept. 3

Simu Liu is putting his ripped body on display in the newest trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Released Wednesday by Marvel Studios, the 1-minute trailer opens with the titular hero (Liu, 32) seemingly preparing for a fight, wearing only pants.

"What happened to your shirt?" asks his friend Katy (Awkwafina), to which Shang-Chi can only shrug in response.

After the protagonist says, "All I ever wanted was a normal life," we are treated to scenes that show him getting anything but, from gravity-defying chases through public transit to Shang-Chi telling his father Wenwu/The Mandarin (Tony Leung), "I'm nothing like you."

"You can't outrun your destiny," Wenwu tells him later before Shang-Chi replies, "I'm not afraid of you" and the two prepare for battle, with Shang-Chi brandishing the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi's full-length trailer was released last month, finally giving Marvel fans an understanding of the legend that gives the film its name.

"Throughout my life, the Ten Rings gave our family power," Wenwu told a young Shang-Chi as the trailer opened.

After a glimpse at an ancestor wielding the rings in battle, Wenwu warned Shang-Chi, "If you want them to be yours one day, you have to show me you're strong enough to carry them."

The rest of the trailer showed us Shang-Chi as an adult who must confront a past that he thought he'd left behind and stop the villainous Ten Rings organization, led by his father. As the preview concluded, Shang-Chi went up against Wenwu, brandishing the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi's character first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973. He was trained as a martial-arts assassin by his father, the villain Fu Manchu, but rebelled against his father's lessons and became a hero.

The response to the first trailer — which debuted on Liu's birthday in April — was "nuts," the actor told PEOPLE the following month.

"People were really excited, and I think there's a real hunger for more diverse stories to be told," Liu added. "It's particularly in the space of superheroes and all that. I really do think it's about time, and I can't wait for September 3rd to come."